Changes are expected when a book makes the jump from page to screen, though it can be hard to reconcile when it's a property as beloved as the Harry Potter series. Each of the 7 volumes is fairly hefty, with the majority of the installments clocking in at over 600 pages. That's a lot of story to fit into a 2-hour film adaptation. The films do a decent job of incorporating the books' main characters and plot points, though there are some that are eliminated to their detriment. This is especially true in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. One of the biggest crimes the film adaptation commits is its omission of many of the book's flashback sequences regarding Tom Riddle (the eventual Dark Lord himself) and his family.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO