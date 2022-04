Two things we are learning about the Great Bend High School Softball team. They don't give up and continue to show improvement. The Lady Panthers rallied from a 9-3 deficit to Hays High Tuesday to take a 10-9 lead in the top of the seventh inning, only to see the host Indians score twice in the bottom half of the inning to claim a 11-10 Western Athletic Conference victory in Hays.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO