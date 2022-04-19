Several injured in Livermore crash

SEARSMONT, Maine — Maine State Police, investigating a Searsmont woman believed to be violating conditions of release, arrested the woman and another man on Thursday. Troopers and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched for Grace Barter, 35, of Searsmont, believing she was violating conditions of release from the Knox County Jail following charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and that she was in contact with her 18-month-old daughter, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.
