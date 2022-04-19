Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County Sheriff’s Office welcomed four new employees. The New Hire Ceremony today, inducted three Correctional Officers and a Detox Tech. Theresa Geibel started her new job as a Detox Tech with the Care Campus on Monday. Previously, she worked in finance and customer service for 23 years. Looking for a new job she found a Ladies Only Walk-In Hiring Event hosted by Pennington County Sherriff’s Office. The event paired Geibel with her new career and she looks forward to helping people, something that she always loved and continues to love.
