Rapid City, SD

Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership

By Keith Grant
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visit Rapid City welcomed their new President and CEO on April 19. Brooke Kaufman, the new CEO and President, came from Casper, Wyoming and is the third person to lead Visit Rapid...

www.blackhillsfox.com

