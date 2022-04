OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Loud storms moving through the metro may have woken many of you up. One round pushed through between 1 and 2am, with another round between 4 and 5am. These storms brought some small hail and heavy downpours. Storms should be out of the area by 6am, with dry conditions for the morning drive. Temperatures are quite mild, already warming into the low 60s. Winds will be the big story for the rest of the day, with gusts up to 45mph likely this afternoon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO