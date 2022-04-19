ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Prince George's Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Assault in ‘Domestic Incident': Authorities

By Briana Trujillo
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office was charged Tuesday with assault in a domestic incident, authorities said. On Monday, Sergeant Ibin Lateef was involved...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 4

Related
FOX8 News

Alamance County deputy hit by fleeing vehicle, driver charged with multiple felonies, sheriff’s office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car. The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County woman pleads guilty to murdering mother

A 47-year-old Anne Arundel County woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the 2020 murder of her mother. Kimberly Windsor of Linthicum Heights will be sentenced in July with second-degree murder in the killing of her mother Carol Windsor, 74, officials said. Officers responded to Homewood Suites on May 19, 2020,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Sheriff
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Royals
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ocean City Today

Unruly woman arrested at West Ocean City gas station

Ambria Nicole Smith, 37, of Salisbury was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 2:35 a.m. last Sunday at a convenience store on Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City and was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police said a large and disorderly crowd of approximately 200...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy