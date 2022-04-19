WATCH: Doug Moe discusses book about Title IX and women’s sports at UW-Madison

The clever title says it all: “Truth and Other Lies,” the tightly plotted, lively paced debut novel from Wisconsin author Maggie Smith, explores how our individual biases and lenses influence our perspectives of the world around us. Smith examines themes of generational feminism in the #MeToo era, mentorship, power, politics, journalism, social media and ethics. Perhaps more interestingly, the story is never didactic — Smith’s characters often make surprising choices that still manage to feel accurate, nudging us to push back against the binary politics and groupthink permeating our culture today. This brings an authenticity to each of the three main characters: Megan Barnes, a 25-year-old pro-choice, out-of-work reporter suffering a breakup, forced to move back home to Chicago with her mother; Megan’s mother, Helen, an anti-abortion activist who is suddenly running for U.S. Congress for the political party on the opposite side of Barnes’ beliefs; and Jocelyn Jones, a world-famous journalist whose career and legacy are threatened by an increasingly reputable online troll.

