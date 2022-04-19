ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Doug Moe discusses book about Title IX and women’s sports at UW-Madison

Cover picture for the articleMadison Magazine columnist Doug Moe joins Live at Four to talk...

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
Madison College announces transfer agreement with UW-Madison Online

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College students will have a straight path to a business degree from UW-Madison Online, the schools announced Friday. A new transfer agreement will guarantee admission into some online programs in the Wisconsin School of Business for Madison College students who meet requirements. “We are pleased to partner with Madison College so that more students can benefit...
Three women, two secrets, one lie — a Q&A with author Maggie Smith

The clever title says it all: “Truth and Other Lies,” the tightly plotted, lively paced debut novel from Wisconsin author Maggie Smith, explores how our individual biases and lenses influence our perspectives of the world around us. Smith examines themes of generational feminism in the #MeToo era, mentorship, power, politics, journalism, social media and ethics. Perhaps more interestingly, the story is never didactic — Smith’s characters often make surprising choices that still manage to feel accurate, nudging us to push back against the binary politics and groupthink permeating our culture today. This brings an authenticity to each of the three main characters: Megan Barnes, a 25-year-old pro-choice, out-of-work reporter suffering a breakup, forced to move back home to Chicago with her mother; Megan’s mother, Helen, an anti-abortion activist who is suddenly running for U.S. Congress for the political party on the opposite side of Barnes’ beliefs; and Jocelyn Jones, a world-famous journalist whose career and legacy are threatened by an increasingly reputable online troll.
WATCH: UW expert shares spring lawn care tips

Doug Soldat, an associate professor of soil science at UW-Madison, joins Live at Four with some tips to keep lawns healthy this spring. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Progress Center for Black Women to launch new incubator for Black entrepreneurs

The Progress Center for Black Women is launching an incubator for Black entrepreneurs Sunday. The incubator, called F.O.C.U.S. (Fundamentals, Opportunities, Consistency, Understanding, Success), aims to help Black entrepreneurs learn about the key aspects of running a business and collaborate with a like-minded community, according to a release. The Progress Center...
Steven W. Sorenson

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.
