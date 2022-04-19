ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

What now? Justice Dept. to appeal mask mandate order, and experts weigh in

Marijuana has been around for centuries, and it is one of the most common herbs known worldwide. It is used for medicinal and recreational purposes and is the third-most-popular recreational drug behind tobacco and alcohol. It is also unique among what are generally considered to be “illicit” substances in that its use has never been shown to directly lead to death. In fact, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported in 2020 that there have been no marijuana-related overdoses, making it the least harmful of such substances. Nearly half of people 12 or older in the United States have used marijuana at least once in their lives, according to National Center for Drug Abuse statistics, and almost 17% of all U.S. adults are current users.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Transit#Mass Transit#Chicago Transit Authority#The Justice Department
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy