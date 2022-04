There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling around the Seattle Seahawks since they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The team seems to be heading toward something of a rebuild, as they also released linebacker Bobby Wagner. Moving on from veterans and leaders on both sides of the ball would certainly lend itself to a rebuild. One of the players that many people have discussed possibly being on the move next is DK Metcalf and the Green Bay Packers are a team to watch.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO