Staten Island, NY

Mayor Adams Opens Rooftop Farm on Staten Island to Grow Organic Produce, Absorb Stormwater to Reduce Neighborhood Flooding

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 3 days ago
$670,000 Project Funded Through City’s Green Infrastructure Grant Program. 32,000-Square-Foot Green Roof Captures Approximately 3.5 Million Gallons of Stormwater in Typical Year. Rooftop Farm Improves Air Quality, Promotes Biodiversity, Reduces Carbon Footprint of Building. Video available at: https://youtu.be/hKxfqRp3lGg. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and...

New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Castleton Supportive Housing in Elm Park, Staten Island

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Castleton Supportive Housing, a six-story mixed-use building at 1546 Castleton Avenue in Elm Park, Staten Island. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by Hudson Inc. and Project Hospitality, the structure yields 48 residences and on-site supportive services. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $31,852 to $57,300.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
NJ.com

Walk 19 miles from Jersey City to Staten Island and then some

If there’s one thing about Hudson County that we can all agree on is that you can get anywhere from here. That statement can be put to the test when FreeWalkers, a network of individuals that participate in long distance walking events, hosts the Great Staten Island Loop on Sunday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Italian-American Women of Staten Island awards luncheon at the Island Chateau

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the Italian-American Women of Staten Island awards luncheon on March 20, at the Island Chateau, Grasmere, attended by 150 guests. Honorees were the “Capozzalo sisters,” Doreen Cugno, Luanne Sorrentino, and Rosemary Hillers, who were recognized...
The Staten Island Advance

No Staten Island Community Board meetings next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There are no meetings planned next week by any of Staten Island’s three community boards. All Community Board meetings and meetings of its committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas. Below is more information about the Island’s three Community Boards:
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 27, 2022: Robert Parsons, Staten Island Advance photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert Parsons, a retired Staten Island Advance photographer who documented life across the borough, died March 24. The Toms River, N.J. man was a native Staten Islander who worked for the Advance in the 1970s and 1980s. While with the paper, Parsons covered many major events such as several Democratic and Republican conventions, the Fresh Kills landfill, and crime. He met presidents, dignitaries, sports figures and celebrities, said family. Parsons was also co-owner, with his wife Renate, of the Family Shoppe in Victory Boulard in Castleton Corners.
The Staten Island Advance

New in NYC: FLIP Circus coming to the Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Taking place inside its distinctive red and white striped big top tent, FLIP Circus has arrived in Staten Island. FLIP Circus brings families and friends together for an intimate new show highlighting the enduring human spirit. An entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family, which celebrates the great American circus tradition, will be located at the Staten Island Mall from March 25 to April 11.
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
