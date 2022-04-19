ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

Anne Valkovic, 94

By RiverheadLOCAL
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 3 days ago

Anne Valkovic of Southold died on April 17, 2022 at Sunrise Assisted Living facility in East Brunswick, New Jersey. She was...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Betty Jane Oliver, 73

Betty Jane Oliver of Riverhead died on April 13, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 73 years old. She was born on Dec. 2, 1948 in Riverhead to Roy and Nellie Jane (Webb) Myers. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967. She worked as a typist for Chicago Title and Tycor.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Barbara Ann Reeve, 64

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Reeve (nee Goleski), 64 lifetime Riverhead NY resident on March 22nd 2022 . Before she was sick, she worked as a hostess for some of the local restaurants. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, she never shied away from a conversation or a long phone call. Barbara was warm and caring person she will be missed. Barbara is survived by her loving husband George C. Reeve Jr. of 22 years, Mother and stepfather Shirley and John Braun. Step daughters Tabatha Zombick and Lisa Reeve-Alvarado, nephew and niece John Goleski and Nicole Konstantatos. Grandchildren Jordy, Cara, Caiden, Blake and Regal. Aunt Janet Sandford and Uncle Bruce Sanford, and many cousins. Barbara is pre-deceased by her Father Joseph Goleski, Jr. of Riverhead, NY. The family requests donations to be made to: Old Steeple Community Church in Loving memory of Barbara.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

John Peters, 88

John Peters of Laurel died on April 3, 2022 at his home. He was 88 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal will be private.
LAUREL, NY
riverheadlocal

Francis Deegan, 83

Francis Deegan of Mattituck, formerly of Sea Cliff, died on April 18, 2022. He was 83 years old. He worked as a lawyer and was a founding partner of Crowe & Deegan. He was the former Mayor and Trustee of the Village of Sea Cliff, past Exalted Ruler of the Glen Cove BPOE and was a past president of the Glen Cove Lions Club.
MATTITUCK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southold, NY
Obituaries
State
New Jersey State
City
Southold, NY
City
East Brunswick, NJ
riverheadlocal

Virginia M. Asip, 94

Virginia M. Asip of Cutchogue died on April 7, 2022. She was 94 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, April 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Richard Ficek. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Linda J. Wheeler, 74

Linda J. Wheeler of Aquebogue died on April 3, 2022. She was 74 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Chester J. Kowalski Jr., 83

Chester John Kowalski Jr. of Riverhead died April 9, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 83 years old. Born in Jamesport on July 26, 1938, he was the son of Chester J. Sr. and Wanda (Hanko) Kowalski. He attended Riverhead school, graduated from Riverhead High School and worked...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Annie Z. Jackson, 88

Annie Z. Jackson of Riverhead died on March 28, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 88 years old. She was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Riverhead to Daniel Hobson and Annie (Hughes) Hobson. She graduated from Riverhead High School and Empire State College. She worked as the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Sunrise Assisted Living#R C Church
riverheadlocal

Kathleen T. D’Angelo, 77

Kathleen T. D’Angelo of Southold died on March 26, 2022. She was 77 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Most Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery in East Hampton.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: April 3

Elvis will be in the house at Polish Hall on Sunday, May 1 from 3 to 7 pm. Enjoy the Elvis impersonator who will look and sound like the American music icon while enjoying a buffet dinner, dancing and a raffle. Tickets are $40 and are available at the bar downstairs in Polish Hall, Monday through Friday 12 to 6 pm and Sunday 12 to 6 pm. For reservations call 631- 727-9200.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Jermaine L. Langhorne, 48

Jermaine L. Langhorne of Riverhead died on April 7, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 48 years old. He was born on Feb. 23, 1974 to George and Alice (Edwards) Langhorne. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He worked locally. He is survived by his parents, children Nahseem...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Deborah Ford, 61

Deborah Ford of Flanders died on April 8, 2022. She was 61 years old. She was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 9, 1960. She worked as a cook at Mike Esposito’s restaurant in Flanders. She then owned and operated Daycare at Debbie’s in Flanders for over 30 years.
FLANDERS, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy