United Way of Junction City and Geary County will make a shift from a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to an evening Dinner this year on May 5th. Director Nichole Mader said sometimes in the past having the event over the lunch hour felt rushed. "We want to be able to celebrate not just our volunteers but our partner agency volunteers, as well as support of our community and our support of our donors."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO