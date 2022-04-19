Carl H. Haasper, 92

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Reeve (nee Goleski), 64 lifetime Riverhead NY resident on March 22nd 2022 . Before she was sick, she worked as a hostess for some of the local restaurants. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, she never shied away from a conversation or a long phone call. Barbara was warm and caring person she will be missed. Barbara is survived by her loving husband George C. Reeve Jr. of 22 years, Mother and stepfather Shirley and John Braun. Step daughters Tabatha Zombick and Lisa Reeve-Alvarado, nephew and niece John Goleski and Nicole Konstantatos. Grandchildren Jordy, Cara, Caiden, Blake and Regal. Aunt Janet Sandford and Uncle Bruce Sanford, and many cousins. Barbara is pre-deceased by her Father Joseph Goleski, Jr. of Riverhead, NY. The family requests donations to be made to: Old Steeple Community Church in Loving memory of Barbara.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO