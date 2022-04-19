ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Three-day fitness festival coming to Jacksonville this weekend

 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to sweat! GORUCK, a veteran owned and operated company, is partnering with leading fitness brands, Savage Race and Rogue Fitness, to bring Jacksonville a massive three-day fitness festival....

First Coast News

Adventure awaits! New attraction at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has teamed up with Trakid Explore Quest to bring a new feature to the zoo, Nature Agent Adventure. “It’s giving us a new way to explore the zoo, learning things about the animals that aren’t on our signs, or even if you don’t have time or aren’t comfortable talking to one of our staff members, they can always uncover those secrets on their own pace through the app," Interpretive Engagement Supervisor, Jennifer Garcia said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Federal funds will help Jacksonville food desert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a basic necessity that every human needs, quality healthy food. On Wednesday, the Clara White Mission received $2 million in funds from the federal government in order to continue to bring healthy food to an underserved community along Moncrief Road. The check presentation came after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Cashword scratch-off game is no match for latest $1 million Jacksonville winner

A Jacksonville man notched 10 words with his scratched-off letters to solve a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 Cashword game. Muoi V. Phung, 67, bought his $20 scratch-off ticket from Shad Liquor at 5285 Shad Road in Jacksonville, the Lottery announced Thursday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. Pair of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

904 and more: New Northeast Florida area code gets backing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen is a Black-owned seafood joint

This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter Feb. 24, 2021.We may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean we have to travel far for fresh seafood.Details: TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen is a family-run restaurants, serves all your favorite seafood staples — crab, lobster and shrimp — and plenty of other yumminess, like salmon Alfredo, spicy macaroni and garlic mashed potatoes.Why it stands out: "There are no other Black-owned seafood restaurants" in Denver, owner Tyler "TK" Kanwai told Denver7, adding that it was important to pursue his dream and break down barriers.Inside TK's seafood joint, you'll see artwork honoring the Black Lives Matter movement, including murals of George Floyd, Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor.Alayna's pro tip: Do NOT sleep on TK's secret sauce! It'll blow your mind.The big picture: Across the country, Black-owned small businesses were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
Action News Jax

Economic times drive up panhandling in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Experts said the economic hardships being felt nationwide are driving up the numbers of panhandlers city-wide, but it does not directly relate to homelessness. Changing homelessness conducts a count of the homeless population every year. In 2021, there were 1,222 total homeless individuals, in comparison to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee announces franchise for Northeast Florida

The Midwest-based Scooter’s Coffee chain announced April 21 it is entering the Jacksonville market. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s sells its beverages from drive-thru kiosks of about 650 square feet. Scooter’s says it signed a single-unit franchise agreement with Jennifer Redcloud and Dorie Robinson, friends of more than...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Tuscaloosa News

PET OF THE WEEK: April 24, 2022 | Dora

Humane Society of West Alabama:  Dora is a gorgeous and silky-soft nine-month old tabby cat. She has such a fun spirit and is always the first one to greet our volunteers. Named after Dora the Explorer, she lives up to her name with her constant desire to go on new adventures. Whether it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
