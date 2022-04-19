Three-day fitness festival coming to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to sweat! GORUCK, a veteran owned and operated company, is partnering with leading fitness brands, Savage Race and Rogue Fitness, to bring Jacksonville a massive three-day fitness festival....
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Whataburger lovers in St. Johns County, rejoice! You don’t have to travel far any more to enjoy their fresh, customized burgers. The first Whataburger in the county is now open in St. Johns at 2850 County Rd 210 W. The new location has a...
PALATKA, Fla. — If you’re sorely in need of a good time, look no further. The annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival is coming up on Memorial Day weekend. From May 27 to May 29, you can enjoy music from headliners like Ginuwine and Little Texas, visit vendors, try out food trucks, get on carnival rides and let the kids explore the kids’ zone.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Jacksonville’s bicentennial celebration quickly approaching, News4JAX is putting a spotlight on the city’s reputation as a tourist haven. There’s the Jacksonville we know today, and then, there’s the Jacksonville you might never have heard about. That story begins with the Civil...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most important parts of a hockey game is the fans. Two of the top Jacksonville Icemen fans are now fixtures in the arena, taking their jobs very seriously to hype up the crowd. You'll definitely see them around the opposing team's penalty box.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Reggie Gaffney and his son, Reggie Gaffney Jr. partnered with two churches to give away gas to local residents. The first 300 people to sign up for the gas giveaway will receive $20 worth of gas. The event is Saturday, April 16. The Gaffney's teamed...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Live music lovers, this one is for you!. The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is returning downtown on Memorial Day weekend. The event kicks off with a piano competition at the Florida Theatre on Thursday, May 26, followed by three days of live music and free entertainment on two stages along the St. Johns River at the Ford on Bay.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve ever been to an amusement park like Six Flags or Kings Dominion, there’s a chance you’ve been on a ride made by Sally Dark Rides. Many of the attractions they make are made right here in Jacksonville. The company has a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has teamed up with Trakid Explore Quest to bring a new feature to the zoo, Nature Agent Adventure. “It’s giving us a new way to explore the zoo, learning things about the animals that aren’t on our signs, or even if you don’t have time or aren’t comfortable talking to one of our staff members, they can always uncover those secrets on their own pace through the app," Interpretive Engagement Supervisor, Jennifer Garcia said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The people who've called the America's Best Inn home for years say they simply cannot catch a break. This week, one of its buildings was not up to code, according to the City of Jacksonville. Residents packed their belongings and moved to the nearest building. After...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a basic necessity that every human needs, quality healthy food. On Wednesday, the Clara White Mission received $2 million in funds from the federal government in order to continue to bring healthy food to an underserved community along Moncrief Road. The check presentation came after...
A Jacksonville man notched 10 words with his scratched-off letters to solve a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 Cashword game.
Muoi V. Phung, 67, bought his $20 scratch-off ticket from Shad Liquor at 5285 Shad Road in Jacksonville, the Lottery announced Thursday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.
Pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video was originally published April 12 when a Duval County judge sentenced a Jacksonville drill rapper to 10 years in prison. It originated in Chicago’s South Side in the early 2010’s. Nearly a dozen years later, Jacksonville appears to be making inroads on becoming the epicenter of this disturbing branch of rap music.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, rejoice! The Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach will be reopening Friday. The park closed for demolition on Nov. 15 of 2021 in order to make way for a new, improved and better-than-ever park. The new playground features ability-inclusive equipment, a completely new build out with...
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Cousins Maine Lobster in Neptune Beach is closed "until further notice" the business posted on its Facebook page Thursday. The restaurant, 630 Atlantic Blvd., posted a sign on its front door about two weeks ago stating it's closed. At that time, a post on Yelp said Cousins was closed temporarily and would reopen April 18.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Experts said the economic hardships being felt nationwide are driving up the numbers of panhandlers city-wide, but it does not directly relate to homelessness. Changing homelessness conducts a count of the homeless population every year. In 2021, there were 1,222 total homeless individuals, in comparison to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville based step team has earned a national title for its routine at the StompWars National Championship. The Jax Gents is the first male team in Florida to ever win the competition. “The guys worked for this win," said founder, Mari Gloster. "This is a...
The Midwest-based Scooter’s Coffee chain announced April 21 it is entering the Jacksonville market. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s sells its beverages from drive-thru kiosks of about 650 square feet. Scooter’s says it signed a single-unit franchise agreement with Jennifer Redcloud and Dorie Robinson, friends of more than...
