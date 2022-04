Lexington Senator Reggie Thomas Speaks On SB One March 24, 2022.Stu Johnson/WEKU. The Kentucky Senate has given final passage to Senate Bill one. This has been a high-priority bill for senators in the 2022 General Assembly session. At this point in the session, it amounts to two bills in one. The original bill pertains to the authority of public-school superintendents and school councils.

