Former school resource officer enters plea on charges
(WKBN) – Former Poland Township Police Officer Steve Kent entered a written plea to criminal charges on Tuesday.
Kent pleaded innocent to sexual battery involving a student and tampering with records.Austintown Trustees respond to sexual battery allegations against Steve Kent
Kent had worked as a school resource officer.
He waived his arraignment and was not in the courtroom on Tuesday.
His trial is scheduled to start in July.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 3