Former school resource officer enters plea on charges

(WKBN) – Former Poland Township Police Officer Steve Kent entered a written plea to criminal charges on Tuesday.

Kent pleaded innocent to sexual battery involving a student and tampering with records.

Kent had worked as a school resource officer.

He waived his arraignment and was not in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Kent remains free on bond .

His trial is scheduled to start in July.

