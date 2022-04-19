ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame the politicians for New York’s failure to recover from COVID-19

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Democrats such as Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are largely to blame for New York's stagnant economy.

New York City continues to lag badly in bouncing back from the pandemic, and the reasons are obvious: crime and continued COVID hysteria.

The city added just 18,000 jobs in March, for an unemployment rate of 6.5% — far above the national 3.6%. It still has 283,000 fewer jobs than in February 2020.

Crime has to come down, as Mayor Eric Adams well knows. But he has yet to show results. Major felonies — car thefts, assault, rape, robbery — are up 43% from a year ago; subway crimes, 68%.

How much Adams and the NYPD can do without changes to the law — the state’s insane no-bail rules; the City Council’s insistence on making police officers individually at risk of lawsuits for doing their jobs — remains to be seen.

And, ah, the COVID idiocy. Adams still refuses to unmask preschoolers — the lowest-risk demographic for COVID — and still champions his predecessor’s private-sector vax mandate (with a carveout for the rich and famous).

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s timidity shows in her refusal to lift her mass-transit mask mandate even after the federal one got struck down. Businesses must fear she’ll add more nonsense as (irrelevant) caseload figures rise. If the politicians keep holding New York back, the exodus will only continue.

