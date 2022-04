MISSOULA, Mont. — Revelers attended a 420 Block Party in downtown Missoula Wednesday, aimed at celebrating the legalization of marijuana. "It's booming -- the marijuana industry is booming," said Akono Hite, a festival vendor with Blaze Bags. "I think they made about $45 million last month in Montana alone, or some kind of astronomical number. While we're not a marijuana company, we are marijuana-adjacent, so we're kind of getting some of the benefit from that."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO