ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘An attack on Christians’: Bredefeld blasts Fresno’s Tower Theatre purchase plan

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQahj_0fE2Osd900

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The plan to purchase Fresno’s Tower Theatre, announced by Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria on Monday , is politicians appealing to a small vocal minority, according to fellow Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

During a press event Tuesday afternoon, Bredefeld branded the plan as a misuse of public funds and suggested that the money being allocated to purchase the Tower Theatre property should be used to enhance law enforcement.

“We should be hiring more police officers.”

Bredefeld specifically called out Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria’s reasoning to purchase the Tower Theatre, that it is being done to protect it. Bredefeld responded to that by saying that it was already protected.

“They profess that this purchase is to protect the history and the culture of the Tower Theatre. Well, the fact is the Tower Theatre is already protected through the listing with the National Register of Historic Places. The culture and the history of the theatre is already protected. You don’t need to spend $6.5 million to protect it. It’s protected.”

Bredefeld alleged that the reason behind the purchase proposal is to appeal to a “small, vocal minority” against Adventure Church’s location within the Tower District – and those in support of the purchase are willing to waste millions of dollars to appease that vocal minority.

“This is an attack on Christians. It’s again a complete misuse of taxpayer money, which certain council members routinely do.”

RELATED: Fresno City councilmembers’ ‘corrupt spending’ revealed, says Bredefeld

Bredefeld also cited the purchase price as being in excess of what the property was appraised at. Fresno City Council will consider a resolution on Thursday to buy the theater, the parking lot, and the Me-N-Ed’s location for $6.5 million. Bredefeld says the site is actually appraised at $4 million.

“Nearly $3 million [of the $6.5 million total] is coming from general fund money. $3.5 million is coming from Measure P.”

As part of his argument against the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre, Bredefeld also said that all of the legal bills for Sequoia Brewery (which was engaged in a legal battle to purchase the Tower Theatre property, instead of Adventure Church) would also be paid for by the city. The plan would also grant Sequoia Brewery a $1 million 30-year loan from the City of Fresno at a 3.5% interest rate – something the city has never done before.

“The public has a right to know what’s going on here.”

The proposal for the city to purchase the Tower Theatre property is already included in Thursday’s Fresno City Council agenda .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 8

Related
YourCentralValley.com

How Fresno councilmembers’ expenses will be investigated

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an extensive reveal of councilmembers’ “unethical and corrupt spending” by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld exactly one week ago, his resolution in response to do a forensic audit of council districts’ spending was passed unanimously by Fresno City Council on Thursday – with some amendments. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld had previously detailed a […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Christians#Ksee Kgpe#Adventure Church
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy