‘An attack on Christians’: Bredefeld blasts Fresno’s Tower Theatre purchase plan

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The plan to purchase Fresno’s Tower Theatre, announced by Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria on Monday , is politicians appealing to a small vocal minority, according to fellow Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

During a press event Tuesday afternoon, Bredefeld branded the plan as a misuse of public funds and suggested that the money being allocated to purchase the Tower Theatre property should be used to enhance law enforcement.

“We should be hiring more police officers.”

Bredefeld specifically called out Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria’s reasoning to purchase the Tower Theatre, that it is being done to protect it. Bredefeld responded to that by saying that it was already protected.

“They profess that this purchase is to protect the history and the culture of the Tower Theatre. Well, the fact is the Tower Theatre is already protected through the listing with the National Register of Historic Places. The culture and the history of the theatre is already protected. You don’t need to spend $6.5 million to protect it. It’s protected.”

Bredefeld alleged that the reason behind the purchase proposal is to appeal to a “small, vocal minority” against Adventure Church’s location within the Tower District – and those in support of the purchase are willing to waste millions of dollars to appease that vocal minority.

“This is an attack on Christians. It’s again a complete misuse of taxpayer money, which certain council members routinely do.”

Bredefeld also cited the purchase price as being in excess of what the property was appraised at. Fresno City Council will consider a resolution on Thursday to buy the theater, the parking lot, and the Me-N-Ed’s location for $6.5 million. Bredefeld says the site is actually appraised at $4 million.

“Nearly $3 million [of the $6.5 million total] is coming from general fund money. $3.5 million is coming from Measure P.”

As part of his argument against the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre, Bredefeld also said that all of the legal bills for Sequoia Brewery (which was engaged in a legal battle to purchase the Tower Theatre property, instead of Adventure Church) would also be paid for by the city. The plan would also grant Sequoia Brewery a $1 million 30-year loan from the City of Fresno at a 3.5% interest rate – something the city has never done before.

“The public has a right to know what’s going on here.”

The proposal for the city to purchase the Tower Theatre property is already included in Thursday’s Fresno City Council agenda .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.