ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Community reacts to lifting of public transport mask mandate

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIfIR_0fE2OlhI00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Passengers, elated today, hopping off their flights at Willard airport, mask-free. This comes after the federal mask mandate was lifted for public transportation.

Public transportation was one of the last places to have a mask mandate still in place after the latest COVID-19 wave subsided. But across the country, those mandates are being dropped.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the national mandate on Monday, paving the way for airlines, train stations and bus stops to adopt mask-optional policies. State officials are also following suit; Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that he is ending Illinois’ state mandate for public transportation as well.

Pritzker lifts public transport mask mandate in Illinois

Masks are optional in transportation districts from Springfield, to Champaign and Danville, but not everyone took them off.

A lot of people are excited they don’t have to wear masks anymore, but it is a mix here across Central Illinois. Several people were wearing masks, and others weren’t.

Doniyell Ali, a CUMTD bus operator who started working before the pandemic, said it’s nice to have that option now.

“I have mixed feelings. It’s nice to be back to normal so that’s a plus,” Alis aid. “I mean, for women it’s superficial but to be able to wear lip gloss and makeup again, it’s wonderful. But then on the flip side, you know COVID’s still out there so we have to be careful how we interact so that part’s a little scary.”

That’s what many passengers are saying too. Being able to see other people’s entire faces feels normal again, but some are still apprehensive about the move.

“It was awesome. it was awesome to be able to breathe. It got hot, we didn’t have the masks on. It was great,” Sharon Mercer, who just flew from San Antonio to Champaign, said.

Mercer flew here to meet up with her friend, Deb Scott. Scott said she has an auto-immune disease. So, if she’s traveling, she still plans to wear a mask.

“That’s their business. To each it’s own. But I would still wear one,” Scott said.

Others said, regardless, they’re keeping the mask on.

“Well, I can say, if it helps save lives, then I’m all for it,” Eugene Benskin, who rides the bus often, said.

In light of Judge Mizelle’s ruling, the CDC updated its guidance to say that masks are not required, but still recommended in indoor public transportation settings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Ambulance response changes could come to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Cities all over the country had to make sudden changes with the pandemic hit in March of 2020. “With COVID-19 you know there were just so many ways to modify how we did things and change things to meet rapidly changing circumstances,” Diane Marlin, Urbana Mayor, said. Several of those changes […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Ramp closes at I-57, I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed another ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 on Monday. The ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 will be closed for five days in order for crews to construct temporary pavement. Drivers wanting to take this route are being detoured to Market […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Traffic
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Champaign, IL
Health
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Cdc#Illinois Masks#Cumtd#Covid
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy