ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Crimestoppers Awards luncheon salutes local law enforcement

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMyc5_0fE2Oi3700

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 37th Annual Crimestoppers Awards Ceremony started with a recognition of all law enforcement present which included hundreds in attendance at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel.

Darlene Costanza, Crimestoppers President, and CEO stated, “We try to make everyone understand within law enforcement and we’re here local state and federal, how much not only do we appreciate them, but understand and we stand with them.”

Among the officers honored today was Deputy Chad Romaguera of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, recognized for working with the young people at John Ehret High School.

NOPD: Man shot and killed in New Orleans East in broad daylight

Commenting on his work in law enforcement Romaguera said, “I do it to make a difference. Somebody needs to stand up, put their foot down and make a difference out here. And that was the whole reason I became a police officer 13 years ago.”

Perhaps the biggest honor today was the Harry Lee Lifetime Achievement award given to outgoing Orleans Sheriff Marlon Gusman. He also received a standing ovation for his years of service.

NOPD seeks suspects accused of multiple car burglaries in Lakeview

“You know I’ve been blessed. My parents instilled in us a great need to serve and I will continue to serve as long as I can,” said Gusman.

Also on hand was Criminal Judge Robin Pittman who spoke about the successes of Crimestoppers in helping to solve cases, “What I see in the criminal justice system a lot is where witnesses do not want to come forward, they don’t want their faces showing they don’t want their names, and Crimestoppers as we all know is confidential and so that is what makes them really unique as far as going forward with the police.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

NOPD officer arrested, accused of dealing crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday (April 20) on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the NOPD said. Reginald Koeller III was booked with narcotics and weapons charges. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District, policing Algiers. Other law enforcement sources said Koeller worked the night watch shift in the Seventh District, patrolling New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WHIO Dayton

Local law enforcement host first youth camp of the year

DAYTON — Local law enforcement are working to build stronger relationships with local kids at the Police and Youth Together camp this week. The National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton put on the free camp for children 10 to 13 years old at the Dayton FOP Lodge.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Crimestoppers Awards#John Ehret High School#Nopd#Orleans Sheriff
WDSU

NOPD: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man Tuesday who is accused in a fatal shooting that happened in the Seventh Ward. Montreal Baham was arrested in connection with the homicide that happened on Tuesday in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue. The shooting killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy