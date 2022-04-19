ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Local family says man with nonverbal autism handcuffed at Philadelphia carnival

By Kelly Rule
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A Delaware County family is advocating for awareness and training after they say a family member with autism was handcuffed during an outburst of frustration at a Philadelphia circus. Kevin Bradley, 31, has autism and is nonverbal but the joy a carnival brings him is palpable. Kevin's...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Neighborhood Rallies Behind Raheem Bell, Who Was Critically Wounded In Carjacking Last Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning. His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits. The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning. Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness. “We witnessed him taking off a jacket off...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Middletown Marine celebrates winning his most important battle

William 'Duffy' McDuffie of Middletown served in the Marines and the Air Force for 27 years, but in 2021 he found himself in the fight of his life awaiting a heart transplant. He received that heart on Father's Day through the Gift of Life, the organ and tissue donor program for the region.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonverbal Autism#Autism Speaks#Philadelphia Police#Emmaus House#S E E Y A Carnival#Fox 29
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy