ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Governor Justice slams VA for possible hospital cuts

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReKfc_0fE2OSsN00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice is joining the chorus of people speaking out against proposed cuts at Veterans hospitals. But can he do anything to stop it? These decisions are made at the federal level, but the governor wants to make sure West Virginia’s voice is heard.

The governor signed a bill Tuesday morning to change the make up of his Veterans Affairs Council. That group keeps a close watch on veterans issues in the Mountain State.

Right now the biggest concern is a proposal to greatly scale back services at the Veterans Hospitals in Huntington, Clarksburg and Beckley. Emergency rooms would close and many in-patient services would end despite West Virginia having among the highest rates of military participation in the nation.

Veterans voice concerns over proposed downsizing of rural VA medical centers

“As far as people, you know, in our armed services, our veterans, the most of any state per capita. And so to turn to us and say, we’re going to look at cutting things and cutting services in West Virginia? No, No. That is not going to work,” said Justice.

Others are sharing his concerns.

“If this is what is going to happen to the VA, if we allow them to get a bite of the apple? Are they going to keep taking more and more and more?” said John Powell, a U.S. Navy Veteran from West Virginia.

“Our veterans need to be served quickly. They get good health care in our VA. They like our VAs. So we’re going to fight this,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

There are concerns that reducing services at VA hospitals will add to the already strained patient load at more than a dozen VA outpatient clinics across the state. The governor has been speaking with the state’s Congressional delegation, trying to put a stop to the proposed cuts from Washington, DC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia soliciting bids for review of health agency

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state is soliciting contract proposals for a thorough review of the massive Department of Health and Human Resources. Justice says the deadline to submit bids is May 6. In late March, Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into separate agencies. […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

303 new WV COVID cases reported on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 303 new COVID cases and 2 additional deaths on April 18. On Friday, 117 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 499,193 (+303) total cases and 6,796 (+2) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Lootpress

WVU, Thomas Hospital merge

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced today that WVU Healthcare Systems would be merging with Thomas Hospital of South Charleston. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the following statement regarding the merger, “The Kanawha County Commission recognizes the critical and vital role that the former Thomas Healthcare system served as part of the tertiary healthcare system for not just Kanawha County, but all of Southern West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission and our public safety agencies look forward to working with WVU Healthcare Systems. We know we will have a strong and productive relationship.”
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospitals#Washington Dc#State Of West Virginia#Hospital#Veterans Affairs Council#The Veterans Hospitals#Justice#U S Navy
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 10:55 a.m.): A man was arrested Sunday night after evidence showed a shooting he originally reported as accidental was in fact not an accident, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint stated Brett Peters, 39, of Yawkey, called 911 and said a woman shot herself in the face. Lt. J.H. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy