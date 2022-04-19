ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Charges dropped against father after incident at elementary school, Miami-Dade officer remains suspended

By Karen Hensel, Daniel Cohen
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a father who was arrested outside a Northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Prosecutors now say he never should have been arrested in the first place. Karen Hensel has the story. This is the moment, aired exclusively by 7 Investigates, that caught the attention...

wsvn.com

Comments / 8

ladyshyye-g
3d ago

Good! This is how you hold cops Accountable to citizens who are on the right track after trouble pasts. He didn't want evidence in the favor of the citizen so no body came of his rude actions. Glad others were around to help the father on the right path and picking up his child.👍👍👍

Reply
2
