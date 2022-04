Local customers are outraged and shocked to find out that Bank of America is permanently closing Yakima locations. I found out this morning when I opened up my email and saw a notice from my bank with the headline, "Your local financial center is closing." That totally caught me off guard. I thought maybe it was some kind of spammy email and I was about to delete it but something told me to click on it and read it.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO