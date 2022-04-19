ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

A ‘game-changer’: Danville breaks ground on new casino

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3ew_0fE2MDx800

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It has been years in the making, and the day is finally here. Danville’s vision for a new casino is coming to life.

The city broke ground Tuesday on the Golden Nugget casino. It will be built at 204 Eastgate Drive off of I-74.

“This is history in the making and it is going to be a game-changer for all of us here in Danville and Vermilion County,” Mayor Rickey Williams said.

The city will soon be home to the sixth Golden Nugget casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction and the economic development opportunities ahead. They expect the casino to bring in millions of dollars in extra revenue for the city.

It took years to get here. Fertitta Entertainment CEO Gerry Del Prete said there were plenty of setbacks. But, they were committed to getting the job done.

“I think we all sort of hung in there and persevered. To see us here today – this beautiful day as a matter of fact – is a testament to the resilience of the community and our partners so we are thrilled,” he said.

Construction will continue over the next year. Some of the current buildings on the site of the future casino will have to be demolished. When finished, they expect it to open up hundreds of full-time employment opportunities.

Developers estimate the casino will cost $97,000,000 to build. It is slated to open in March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Monticello moves forward with Oberheim Park plans

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Monticello is one step closer to creating a park named in honor of fallen Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim. The city and the Allerton Public Library District have formalized plans to transfer library-owned land to the city. That land would become part of a 30-acre park featuring athletic […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Food Truck Frenzy to be held at Fairview Park this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois (UWDMI) will host its second Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday at Fairview Park. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials said a variety of food trucks from central Illinois will be spread out in parking lots around the main park pavilion. The […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Construction beginning on Thompson Avenue

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction on Thompson Avenue is expected to begin this week as part of a more than $990,000 project. The construction zone will span from the CSX railroad crossing to 9th Street. Concrete curbs and gutters will be replaced and the road will be resurfaced. The road will remain open during construction, […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Community yoga classes to be held soon

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Community yoga classes will be held in Danville on the first Friday of every month starting from May to October at the Kresge Park. Officials said classes will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. All classes are free of charge. Class dates are:– Friday, May 6– Friday, June […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Danville, IL
Lifestyle
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Williams
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Golden Nugget#Fertitta Entertainment#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy