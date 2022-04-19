ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Jasmine Moore, Men’s 4x400 Relay Team Earn SEC Weekly Honors

By Jared Rigdon
floridagators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jasmine Moore (Women's Field Athlete of the Week) and the Florida Men's 4x400 relay team (Men's Co-Runner of the Week) were awarded SEC Weekly Honors following a weekend full of outstanding performances. An NCAA-leading mark of 14.07m/46-2 in the Triple Jump was enough to give...

