Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Tickets go on sale Friday

– Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Owen’s recently released his newest single “Up There Down Here,” the latest in a line of new songs by the hit singer, including “Fishin’ On A River,” “Drunk On a Boat” and his current single, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” which is in the top 20 on country radio.

Owen’s new single “Made For You” is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight No. 1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career No. 1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.”

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with double-platinum anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” platinum-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings From… Jake,” produced three Top 10 singles, including two No. 1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing “Made For You.” Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album.

For tour dates and more information, visit http://www.jakeowen.net.

LOUISVILLE, KY
Paso Robles Daily News

PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
