Windy Wednesday: Wind could gust as high as 50 mph

By Aaron White
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system moving into the region will bring rain to the area on Wednesday,...

www.kimt.com

WJON

Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED -- There were some very strong wind gusts throughout central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has put together a list of some of the top gusts. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service put together a report about how Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been trending with much more windy weather over the past several years.
KCRG.com

Very windy conditions develop today, gusts of 50+ possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. This is all due to a cold front blowing through, leading to rapidly increasing winds later this morning through the afternoon. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts of 50+ common. As this cold front passes by, there is also a low chance of a light rain or snow shower, but this appears very isolated at this time. The final weekend of March will be cold, with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be between 0 and 10! Look for another chance of showers going into next week, probably in the Tuesday and Wednesday time period. Have a good weekend!
KIMT

Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday

A familiar weather pattern will setup across the lower 48 this week giving us the opportunity for some welcomed rain but also the chance for a few thunderstorms as well. Currently a very deep trough is swinging across the the California coastline while a ridge of high pressure expands across the eastern half of the United States. This pattern is prime for thunderstorm development across the Plains, and Midwest.
NBC Chicago

Wind Advisory: 45 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Several Chicago-Area Counties

A wind advisory went into effect for several Chicago-area counties Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour expected across the region. The advisory, which lasts through 3 a.m. Saturday morning, affects portions of Cook and Will counties as well as DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana are also included, according to the National Weather Service.
KIMT

Forecast: Breaking down Saturday storm chance

Saturday Evening Thunderstorms starting around 5 PM - Midnight. To this point, Saturday looks to be one of the warmest days we have seen thus far in 2022. Highs in the mid 70s, with 80s west of the region, mixed with a restless environment and the chance for a few storms in the mix is often inevitable.
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
KIMT

Wind Advisory in effect Friday with gusts around 50 mph

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
FOX2now.com

Cold start, but mild and windy with highs in the 60s

ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a chilly start this morning. Partly cloudy, mild and windy today with highs in the low 60s. We’ll have some dry and cool weather through the weekend. Still windy tomorrow, with lighter winds by Sunday and highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
WGNtv.com

No winds speeds of 11 mph?

I had to record Chicago’s wind speed for a month for a school weather project, but I never found a speed of 11 mph. Why?. A wind speed of 11 mph is not been recorded by the National Weather Service. Here’s why: In accordance with international practice, the National Weather Service measures wind speeds in knots—nautical miles per hour. But in the United States we use statute miles for measures of distance and statute miles per hour for speed. The National Weather Service measures wind speed in knots, then converts to stature miles per hour. One knot is 1.1508 statute miles per hour. Eight knots converts to nine mph, and nine knots to ten mph. However, ten knots converts to 12 mph, so a value of 11 mph does not appear in the conversion table.
WLTX.com

High wildfire danger today with dry, windy conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be sunny, cooler, and very windy. A red flag fire alert is in effect. High pressure will continue to build into the region Sunday. It will not be as windy. Temperatures will gradually warm over the workweek. Showers and storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the state.
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

A strong storm system is taking shape across the Upper Midwest on Friday, bringing snow to parts of the western Dakotas and a risk of severe thunderstorms to areas from southern North Dakota, through the Central Plains, and into the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. By Saturday, this risk of...
