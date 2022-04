SIOUX CITY -- The email popped into the inbox, and the subject line "Assaults against officials" caught my attention. The message included a link to a newspaper story about an April 9 assault in Fort Madison, Iowa, in which a parent who'd been ejected from a 3-on-3 basketball tournament game for yelling at the officials later punched one of them, causing the official to hit his head against a wall and momentarily lose consciousness.

