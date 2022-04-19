ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Masks now optional on local transportation in Des Moines

By Marcus McIntosh
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The federal mask mandate being overturned is the talk of the Des Moines Regional Transit Authority, DART. Many are hoping bus riders traveling the metro will continue wearing masks. "It's the people's choice, you know. At the same time, you...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Group demands name change for street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Black Liberation Movement is expected to call on the city council Monday. They want to rename George Flagg Parkway. An online petition has been started, pushing back against the longtime City Council member's record. It claims George Flagg would deny liquor licenses to...
DES MOINES, IA
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines

Take advantage of Des Moines metro home improvement incentives

Des Moines metro property owners have more options to fund home improvements this year.What's happening: Des Moines is kicking off a new cycle of Block Challenge Grants next month. The grant program, which helps pay for exterior home repairs, was rolled out in 2020 in four neighborhoods and expanded citywide last year. It requires that homeowners apply with a team of neighbors to make more impactful improvements along blocks. The city provides up to a 50% matching grant of up to $2,500 per household.What else: Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) also launched a forgivable loan program for home improvements in Urbandale last year.Of note: Most homeowners can qualify for at least some of the incentives, regardless of their income level.Extra assistance is also available to help lower-income homeowners pay down payments or matches required for the Block Challenge Grants.What they're saying: Des Moines is trying to be proactive and encourage citywide home improvements to help avoid blight, City Councilperson Linda Westergaard told Axios last week.What's ahead: Applications for the Block Challenge Grants begin May 1.
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington Trailways
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

63 year old Bishop defending marriage to teen in Iowa court

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bishop Demetrius Sinegal of the Kingdom Church flew in from Texas and called for a full investigation into the November 15th marriage of Des Moines Bishop Dwight Reed and Jordan Reed of the Christ Apostolic Temple. Dwight is 63 years-old and Jordan is 19. “This marriage tears at the very fiber […]
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unity Pointy Health announced that it is dropping its mask requirements for visitors at three of its hospitals - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Anyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms, has had a known...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy