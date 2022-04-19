ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Alvarez announces run for Huntsville BOE

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Andrea Alvarez announced her campaign for a seat on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education (BOE) on Tuesday.

Alvarez, an alumna of Grissom High School, has filed to run for BOE District 3. She also attended Challenger Elementary and Middle schools.

District 3 covers multiple schools within the Huntsville City School System, including:

  • Chaffee Elementary School
  • Challenger Elementary School
  • Challenger Middle School
  • Farley Elementary School
  • Grissom High School
  • Mountain Gap Elementary School
  • Mountain Gap Middle School
  • Weatherly Heights Elementary School

Alvarez says her campaign will focus on teacher morale, enhancing teacher and staff recruitment and retention, expanding literacy intervention, and ensuring transparency.

“Huntsville is the smartest city in Alabama,” Alvarez said on her campaign website. “We can tackle the problems plaguing our school system and achieve results that improve outcomes for children, provide peace of mind for parents, and ensure support for teachers.”

She currently serves as President of the Challenger Elementary School Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), where all three of her children attend. In 2020, she was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Huntsville Council of PTAs.

To learn more about Alvarez, visit her campaign website here .

