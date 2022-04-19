Andrea Alvarez announces run for Huntsville BOE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Andrea Alvarez announced her campaign for a seat on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education (BOE) on Tuesday.

Alvarez, an alumna of Grissom High School, has filed to run for BOE District 3. She also attended Challenger Elementary and Middle schools.

District 3 covers multiple schools within the Huntsville City School System, including:

Chaffee Elementary School

Challenger Elementary School

Challenger Middle School

Farley Elementary School

Grissom High School

Mountain Gap Elementary School

Mountain Gap Middle School

Weatherly Heights Elementary School

Alvarez says her campaign will focus on teacher morale, enhancing teacher and staff recruitment and retention, expanding literacy intervention, and ensuring transparency.

“Huntsville is the smartest city in Alabama,” Alvarez said on her campaign website. “We can tackle the problems plaguing our school system and achieve results that improve outcomes for children, provide peace of mind for parents, and ensure support for teachers.”

She currently serves as President of the Challenger Elementary School Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), where all three of her children attend. In 2020, she was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Huntsville Council of PTAs.

To learn more about Alvarez, visit her campaign website here .

