Johnny Depp Testified That He's Not A “Maniac” Who Needs To Be High All The Time

By Paige Skinner
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp on Tuesday defended himself against accusations by ex-wife Amber Heard that he had a substance abuse problem that fueled violent behavior, calling much of it "embellished." "The characterization of my substance, quote unquote, abuse that's been delivered by Miss Heard is grossly embellished and I'm sorry to...

www.buzzfeednews.com

