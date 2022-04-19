ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man facing child porn charges after Twitter and Instagram tip off authorities

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. Federal prosecutors announced the charges Tuesday, and...

www.whec.com

