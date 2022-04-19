ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County to receive 2.4 million for infrastructure improvements

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Local Allen County communities such as Fort Wayne and New Haven are expected to receive more than $2.4 million from the Community Crossing Grants.

Established in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant program awards $107 million in state funding twice a year so Indiana towns, cities, and counties can cover costs for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements, signage, and chip sealing and crack filling operations.

Allen County and Fort Wayne are set to receive $1 million, and New Haven is set to receive $404,917.50 in order to make repairs to the community’s infrastructure.

To date, Hoosier communities are on the receiving end of more than $1 billion in Community Crossings Matching Grants. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the next call for projects is expected in July.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Signage#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
