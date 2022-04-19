ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg mayor considers emergency order in wake of violence

By Anthony Howard
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he’s considering a civil emergency after a string of violence in the city.

The mayor said the most recent incidents have happened at Jacques’ Bar. In one week, three people were injured as a result of a shooting, and two women were injured last weekend following a bar fight.

Police respond to bar fight, shooting in Vicksburg

The mayor said the shootings are an embarrassment for a city known for tourism. Flaggs met with the Board of Aldermen and the City Attorney to discuss his executive power to shut down the bar for up to five days or until the owners develop a working solution to eliminate acts of violence at the establishment.

“It says that I can close a bar down. I can do all those things to make certain that the streets of Vicksburg are safe, and within the five days, the board has to rectify, but they’ve already given me the approval and stand behind me because the kind of violence we had on the last two weeks is not going to be tolerated,” said Flaggs.

The mayor said he’s also considering a curfew from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. to reduce crime in the city.

WJTV 12

Man shot at Motel 6 in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was injured and another was arrested after a shooting at Motel 6 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported Shane Uzzle, 27, was shot in his leg after he and Patrick Tapp, 30, fought in room 152. According to the newspaper, Uzzle was taken to an emergency room and Tapp […]
VICKSBURG, MS
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
