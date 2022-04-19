ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

 3 days ago

Cold weather this spring causes concern for Minnesota's fishing opener.

Bring Me The News

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

Sunny skies and high temps in the 50s will give southern Minnesota a gorgeous day Thursday, but skies could turn active Friday night and Saturday in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Minnesota in a slight risk for severe storms Friday, and a very small area of far southwestern Minnesota in an enhanced risk. The biggest threat with Friday's storms will be large hail.
KEYC

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Potentially Severe Storms In Store For Friday & Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The chance for severe thunderstorms Friday night in Minnesota has shifted further to the southwest, and there’s a chance for more widespread thunderstorms on Saturday. The latest update from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center shows that the southwester corner of the state, an area covering the cities of Worthington, Marshall and Montevideo, is under a “slight” risk of severe weather Friday night. (credit: CBS) Slight risk is category No. 2 on the center’s five-point scale, which goes from “marginal” to “high” risk. WCCO-TV meteorologists says that showers are expected to arrive early Friday but the chance for storms will come and into early Saturday morning. The main severe weather threat will be large hail. There’s another severe weather chance Saturday, when daytime temperatures are expected to punch up into the 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Minnesota under a slight severe weather risk, although it’s still too early to say when and where the storms will hit. (credit: CBS) Things look to dry out and cool down on Sunday, and temperatures will stay below average for much of the week. However, the warmer weekend temperatures could lead to flooding in northern Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Resorts Concerned About Lingering Ice Ahead Of Fishing Opener

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Ice is out on a number of Twin Cities lakes, but that’s not the case the further north you go. Some lakes in northern Minnesota still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and a lack of sun. At Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, the countdown is on to the fishing opener. But ice up north makes them wonder if some anglers will still be ice fishing. “Makes it really tough for bait because a lot of the bait comes from northern Minnesota. Without ice out up there it...
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
Northland FAN 106.5

National Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Local Extras

Oh snap! Duluth and Minnesota are becoming a hot spot for movie productions. A big movie is set to start filming in the Northland shortly. It was recently announced that a big movie was filming in Minnesota. A star-studded cast is set to film a big movie in Minneapolis. The cast includes big stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.
1520 The Ticket

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Stillwater Woman Stands Up To Carjacker's Demands, Escapes Alive

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An 84-year-old Stillwater woman is still coming to terms with the fact she stood up to someone trying to carjack her. It happened in broad daylight, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, after she finished volunteering at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. “It makes me mad that this can happen to people,” said Pat Finnegan, who is just overcoming the shock. Because of a funeral happening at St. Michael’s that morning, Finnegan had to park her car across the street at the Washington County Historic Courthouse. When she approached her car, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “I started...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
Bring Me The News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A collision between a semi and Jeep left a 72-year-old Minnesota woman dead on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in Wilkin County, with the State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Hwy. 210 at Hwy. 9 in Breckenridge when she lost control on the icy pavement and spun out, crossing the center line in front of an oncoming semi.
106.9 KROC

The Best Type of Pick Up Line To Use in Minnesota

Have you ever heard of a successful pick-up line? Typically, you only hear about the cringe-worthy lines that sound a lot like bad dad jokes. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see. C’mon, really? Has that line ever worked?. People have been hooking up...
WDIO-TV

Duluth Police: East Hillside deaths a result of murder-suicide

Duluth Police say it appears the deaths at an East Hillside residence on Wednesday were the result of a murder-suicide, with four family members fatally shot while they slept. The murder victims are 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry, and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, a nephew of the Barrys, is believed to have taken his own life after shooting the family members.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,464 newly reported cases and ten newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,492. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 20. The health department confirmed...
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED -- Here in St. Cloud we picked up another quarter of an inch of rain. We're officially at 1.83 inches so far this month, which is about a quarter-inch above normal. There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday into Friday night, and a few storms could produce large hail. The greatest risk area is across southwest Minnesota.
