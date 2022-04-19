ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. deputies looking for vehicle burglary suspect, over $6,000 stolen

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted for stealing over $6,000 from a parked vehicle.

Deputies believe someone broke into a vehicle parked at the 9300 block of Pine Forest Road. After the vehicle was burglarized, over $6,000 worth of cash was taken from the inside, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

The person was seen leaving in a newer BMW SUV with a temporary tag and tinted windows.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the ESCO at 850-436-9630 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

