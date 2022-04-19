ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale Dr. homicide suspect arrested

By Aspen Popowski
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The suspect in the homicide at Cloverdale Dr. has been arrested.

Jason Chestang turned himself into Mobile Police Tuesday, April 19 after Mobile Police identified him as the suspect in a homicide that happened Friday at Cloverdale Drive.

Chestang is suspected of s hooting Christopher Brunson Friday afternoon at the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive.

Brunson, 49, was found outside his home Friday, April 15 with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. Brunson later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The shooting happened at about noon, according to Mobile Police.

