The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is now playing in theatres, and the movie sees Nicolas Cage playing a version of himself. In honor of the movie being such a love letter to Cage's career, the actor has been answering a lot of questions about his many iconic films. Last week, it was revealed that the actor wants to be in a Muppet movie, and he shared during a Reddit AMA that he is open to making a Face/Off 2. One fan asked if Cage had any dream roles, and the actor revealed he'd like to play Jules Verne's Captain Nemo. Cage also participated in a WIRED video titled "Nicolas Cage Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions." While answering more questions, the actor revealed that his favorite Cage movie is last year's Pig.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO