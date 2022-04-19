Plenty of sunshine this week with a big warm up on the way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will feel more February instead of the end of March. Clouds will dominate the sky today, with a few brief passing showers. Otherwise it will be cool and breezy, with highs only in the 50s. We will have drier weather and more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Heads up, temperatures will really plunge Saturday night, with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be cold again Sunday night, with frost possible Monday morning. Cooler than average temperatures continue as we start next week, but warmer weather comes back in a big way by the middle of next week!

