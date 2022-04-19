ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Local professor discusses judge’s decision to end mask mandate for public transportation

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate for all forms of public transportation in the United States.

With declining COVID-19 numbers, the judge determined it was unlawful to continue the mask mandate. According to Mississippi College Professor Matt Steffey, the Biden Administration may consider appealing the judge’s decision due to public health risk.

“An inexperienced judge has ruled that the CDC cannot take this measure in the name of public health. The Biden Administration has not decided whether to appeal this measure or not,” Steffey said.

Some airline carriers and other forms of public transportation have already ended their mask mandates.

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

