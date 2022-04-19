ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Eric Walden talks Jazz vs Mavs 1-1, Luka’s possible return, a familiar collapse in game 2 + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSL Trib beat writer Eric Walden joins The Drive to...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs 1 1#Sl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
PORTLAND, OR
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker's Hamstring Injury Goes From Bad To Worse

Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns found themselves in a bit of a bind as Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury after scoring a whopping 31 points in the first half alone. As a result of his injury, the Suns were never the same team and ultimately fell to the Pelicans who were able to tie up the series.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy