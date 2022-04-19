ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Naked man groped woman in shower; sketch released

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police in Somerset County are searching for a man who broke into a woman’s home and groped her in the shower while naked.

The incident happened Wednesday night at a home on Andria Avenue in Hillsborough.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s office says that the Hillsborough Police Department took a call around 10:18 p.m. from a woman who said that a naked man got in the shower with her and grabbed her from behind. The woman was able to fight him off and the man left the home, possibly through a screen door.

Police were able to release a sketch of what the suspect looked like. He was described as white, approximately 18-24 years old, with a short build, dark hair and no facial or body hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have any information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323.

