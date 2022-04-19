Taking flight in AFJROTC

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's Defiant helicopter has completed its farthest flight so far, taking a 700-mile trip, the company said in its press release. The helicopter built in collaboration with the American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, is vying for the place of the next Black Hawk helicopter for the U.S. Army. Lockheed Martin has announced that Defiant made its first flight outside Florida, where it has been undergoing tests for the past three years. The recent flight from West Palm Beach in Florida to Nashville was undertaken to showcase the aircraft at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 DAYS AGO