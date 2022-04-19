ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Taking flight in AFJROTC

bcsdschools.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCane Bay High is one of the the only two schools in Berkeley County School District using flight simulators to help students get the feel of piloting an aircraft – and get them interested in flying (Philip Simmons Hight does so as well). Cane Bay High’s AFJROTC program...

www.bcsdschools.net

Comments / 1

Related
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Education
Interesting Engineering

Sikorsky’s Defiant helicopter completes its flight of 700 nautical miles

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's Defiant helicopter has completed its farthest flight so far, taking a 700-mile trip, the company said in its press release. The helicopter built in collaboration with the American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, is vying for the place of the next Black Hawk helicopter for the U.S. Army. Lockheed Martin has announced that Defiant made its first flight outside Florida, where it has been undergoing tests for the past three years. The recent flight from West Palm Beach in Florida to Nashville was undertaken to showcase the aircraft at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Paul Brown
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Air Force delays hypersonic missile program after flight test 'anomalies'

The Air Force delayed its hypersonic missile program by up to a year after "recent flight test anomalies" pushed back the schedule for the weapon's completion, according to a statement from the Air Force. The AGM-183 Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) was supposed to reach early operational capability, an important...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force hopes to entice airmen with bonuses, fast-track enlistment

Enlisted recruits and officer aviators could qualify for extra cash this year as the Air Force sweetens the deal to be an airman. The Air Force is offering enlistment bonuses to people who sign up for more than a dozen jobs in maintenance, cyber operations, linguistics and special operations through Sept. 30. It’s also promising an $8,000 bonus for prospective active duty airmen who can ship out to basic training within five days if a spot becomes available at the last minute.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Surprise! The Navy Declared Its Newest Carrier Battle-Ready Last Year

USS Gerald R. Ford—the Navy’s oft-troubled next-generation aircraft carrier—was declared battle-ready in December, but defense officials only announced it on Tuesday. This revelation about the lead ship of its class—delivered years late and billions of dollars over cost—was matter-of-factly mentioned by Capt. Brian Metcalf, the Ford program manager, when asked about its battle status by a reporter on Tuesday at the Navy League’s Sea Air Space convention in National Harbor, Maryland.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Flight Simulators#Flight Training#Stem Education#Cadets#Maj#Air Force#Private Pilot#The Flight Academy#Aqt
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the US Air Force’s Oldest Aircraft

The best and most effective weapons are supposed to be the newest ones. Their designs have taken advantage of recent developments of technology, and their designers have had the opportunity to analyze the successes and failures of earlier versions of similar tools of war. (These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.) For […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wichita Eagle

Boeing looks to Spirit for B-52 engine upgrades to keep bombers flying

Boeing has selected Spirit Aerosystems to provide engine parts for a round of upgrades that will help keep B-52 bombers in the sky through at least 2050. Spirit will provide engine pylons and nacelle assemblies for the Boeing effort, which aims to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of 76 B-52H Stratofortress planes.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
Navy Times

These Army pilots poop in luxury at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Military Native

A decade after her husband was severely injured during his deployment to Afghanistan, Jessica Allen reflects on the decisions she says made her family more resilient. Now more than ever, decision-makers from the most innovative global tech corporations know that talent retention is a key cornerstone for success.Amazon has proven to be no exception, as their commitment to retaining and training their workforce shows, including specialized technical programs for veterans and spouses reentering civilian life. These paid training initiatives include AWS re/Start, Amazon Technical Apprenticeships, Career Choice, and Amazon Technical Academy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy