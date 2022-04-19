ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Groundbreaking held for Hall Avenue East Overpass in Hattiesburg

By Deidra Brisco
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders in Hattiesburg broke ground on the Hall Avenue East Overpass on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The two-year project has a $14 million price tag. Hattiesburg received $5.3 million of the funds from a Federal Crisis grant.

“I got calls from the Secretary of Transportation, and his new staff had looked over our grant and determined that sadly Hattiesburg was not eligible for it after all,” explained U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Wicker said it was the tenacity of Mayor Toby Barker to find ways that Hattiesburg did qualify for the grant, which led to the city receiving the funds. Barker said the project is necessary for the city.

“Having the railway crossing blocked really is sometimes a life a death situation. Back when the hospital was here, you couldn’t get people to life saving care,” said Barker.

Hattiesburg is currently working on environmental planning on the West Overpass, which will start being constructed one year into the building of the East Overpass. The West Overpass is expected to cost another $14 million.

