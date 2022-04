In the aftermath of something devastating, like a tornado, I am most impressed not by the level of destruction, but by the outpouring of support. As I surveyed the damage after at least two tornadoes ripped through Williamson County and tore lives apart, I saw a flood of families, neighbors and friends come together to help those who were impacted. It is this spirit of selfless service to others that makes me thankful to live in Williamson County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO