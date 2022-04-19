ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local journalist says W.Va. communities ‘hoping for the best’ in opioid settlements

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 3 days ago

A staff writer for the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday said West Virginia residents ravaged by the opioid crisis are remaining cautious and “hoping for the best” as litigation against pharmaceutical companies continues in the state.

Johnson & Johnson on Monday agreed to a $99 million settlement with West Virginia to end a lawsuit against the company for its role in the opioid crisis.

But Caity Coyne told Hill.TV that lawsuits are continuing against Teva and Allergen in the state, with a fair amount of trepidation still lingering for traumatized community members.

“It’s impossible to live here and not see what opioids have done to our communities, to our families, to our people,” Coyne said. “When you walk out your door in the morning you see it — you see people who are struggling. And you don’t know where that came from or what their individual story is, but it is somewhat a universal thing.

“A big part of that too is apprehension. We get a lot of apprehensions in West Virginia that people are going to come and they’ll be held accountable, but I think a lot of people here feel they are often thrown under the bus to pad pockets of corporations,” she added.

The ongoing opioid crisis has led to lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies across the country. A historic settlement of $26 billion dollars in February from multiple distributors, including Johnson & Johnson, is flowing to nearly every state.

Individually, West Virginia has reached settlement agreements with various pharmaceutical companies, but Johnson & Johnson’s agreement with the state is the largest in the country per capita with the company, the Associated Press noted .

Coyne said in ongoing lawsuits, prosecutors argue that in the late 1990s and early 2000s, companies were prescribing opioids through the roof and working in coordination with one another to change state policies and push distribution of the drugs.

“It’s hard to say what company did what because it was so together,” she said. “It was a whole movement, they were involved with each other.”

