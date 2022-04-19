ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen to make emotional trip to Sandringham today to be ‘closer to Philip’ ahead of 96th birthday

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKG3T_0fE2CeNN00

THE Queen is set to make an emotional trip to Sandringham today to be "closer to Prince Philip" before her 96th birthday, it is reported.

Her Majesty will travel from her Windsor residence to the royal family's estate in Norfolk to mark her special day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RroRt_0fE2CeNN00
The Queen at a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbtUw_0fE2CeNN00
Prince Philip and the Queen attending Sunday service at St Peter's church Wolferton, near Sandringham House in 2014 Credit: Getty

It is understood that she will be joined by other members of the family to celebrate her birthday over the weekend.

And the Queen will stay at the Duke of Edinburgh's beloved former home where he retired in 2017, Wood Farm, reports the Mirror.

The Queen’s “mini-break” is a “positive step” showing that she is prepared to make the journey given her ongoing mobility issues, according to royal sources.

And the move to Sandringham for her special day is so she can be "close" to her beloved late husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BD9xQ_0fE2CeNN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCptH_0fE2CeNN00

An insider said: “The Queen decided very recently that on her birthday she wanted to be as close as possible to her late husband and in an environment that was very close to both of their hearts.

“Sandringham holds so many special memories for the Queen and Prince Philip as well as the rest of the royal family.

“It’s certainly a positive step that Her Majesty is feeling well enough and rested to enjoy her upcoming mini-break which she thoroughly deserves to celebrate her birthday.”

This follows reports that the public must assume the Queen will not attend future events until confirmed by the Palace on the day.

Her Majesty's presence at public engagements will be a bonus but not guaranteed under alleged new Palace plans following several health scares, including a brush with Covid.

The monarch, who turns 96 on Thursday, has pulled out of several recent engagements at the last minute due to ongoing mobility issues.

It was last week confirmed she would miss her Easter Sunday Service in Windsor, despite usually making an appearance.

She also pulled out of Thursday's Maundy service at St George's Chapel, instead being represented by Prince Charles and Camilla.

It was the first time he had taken his mother's place at the event, which marks an important fixture in the royal calendar, and highlighted his increasing role within the monarchy.

The 95-year-old also missed last month's Commonwealth Day ceremony due to concerns about her “comfort”.

And the head of state has been seen using a walking stick over the last six months and in February told a visitor at Windsor Castle: “As you can see, I can’t move.”

