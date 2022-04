DeMar DeRozan and Chicago Bulls went hunting for Giannis Antetokounmpo and picked up a win the last time out in this matchup. Now, all the pressure shifts onto the Milwaukee Bucks who hope to rebound from their loss and lock and an injury to Khris Middleton when these teams meet again in this first round 2022 NBA playoffs series. Game 3 tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 22 from the United Center with a live broadcast on ABC.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO